Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

