Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

