Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,048 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 204.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 128,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.