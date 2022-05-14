Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $333,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

