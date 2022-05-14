Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,326,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 358,230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

