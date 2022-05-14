Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

