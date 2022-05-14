Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 228,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.