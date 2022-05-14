Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Shares of DE opened at $366.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.28 and a 200 day moving average of $376.67. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

