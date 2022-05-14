Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $68.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

