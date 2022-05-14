Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.