Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $9,947,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.98. 399,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,163. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.82.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.41.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

