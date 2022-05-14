PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $179,152,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PYPL stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. 17,099,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.