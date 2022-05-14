PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. PaySign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PAYS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.92. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PaySign by 15.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

