Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-0.63 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

