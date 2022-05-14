Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.