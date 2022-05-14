Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after buying an additional 154,583 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.