Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTON. Macquarie dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.