Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.81.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

