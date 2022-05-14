Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

