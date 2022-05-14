Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.81.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 154,583 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

