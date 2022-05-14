Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 3,360 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 267.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.89. 3,205,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,513. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

