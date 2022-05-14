Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $268.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

