Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Generac stock traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 879,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

