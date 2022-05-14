Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.42. 1,375,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,349. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.