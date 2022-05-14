Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.03. 3,949,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,574. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

