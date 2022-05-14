Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.81 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 3,525,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,020. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

