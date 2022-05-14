Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $12.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,265. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.14 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

