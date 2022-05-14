Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

