Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New $225,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBIN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 92,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,217. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

