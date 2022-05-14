Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

