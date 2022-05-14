Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 135 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. 3,220,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

