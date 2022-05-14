Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 366,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,135. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

