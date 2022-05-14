Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 173,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,482. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

