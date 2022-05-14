Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,308. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $270.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average is $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

