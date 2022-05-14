Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 10%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) was down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 213,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29.

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

