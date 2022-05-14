Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 10%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) was down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 213,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29.
