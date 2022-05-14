Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.47

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.47 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 26.60 ($0.33). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,101,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £372.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

