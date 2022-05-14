Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $990.00.

PEGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.58) to GBX 990 ($12.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

