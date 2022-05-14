Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
PEBK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
