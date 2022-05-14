Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

