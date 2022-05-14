Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. 1,507,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,473. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.