PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PetroChina by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PetroChina by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

