PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,554,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,595,172. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get PHI Group alerts:

PHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.