PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,554,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,595,172. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHI Group (PHIL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.