Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.58 billion and the lowest is $26.96 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.59 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $94.60. 3,307,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,017,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,445,000 after acquiring an additional 617,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

