Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 317,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.