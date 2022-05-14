Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
