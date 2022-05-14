Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

