Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 21,856 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.70% of argenx worth $127,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $311.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.87. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.11. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $356.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

