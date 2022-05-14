Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,477 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.49% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $186,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

