Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $98,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

