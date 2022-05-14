Pictet Asset Management SA Has $163.10 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $163,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $497.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.66. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

