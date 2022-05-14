Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 63,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $114,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

