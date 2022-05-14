Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 141,118 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,118 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $118,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
